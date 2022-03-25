West Bengal: Alipurduar Administration Makes Lightweight 'Palki Ambulance; to Help Patients in Inaccessible Terrains

In order to provide ambulance service to inaccessible high terrains, local administration started "Palki Ambulance" for the patients in Buxa Dooars village of Alipurduar.

The Alipurduar district administration had set up palanquin ambulances to transport maternity or sick people to hospitals in several remote villages in the Buxa hills. The service was launched under the initiative of District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena. This time the Alipurduar district administration made a lighter ambulance.

To reduce the weight, the district administration made a palanquin with aluminum. According to district administration sources, this ambulance made of aluminum, which is light enough. At present the weight of this new palanquin is 36 kg. As a result, there will be no difficulty for four to six people to carry in this ambulance. It cost Rs 90,000 to build an ambulance. This palanquin ambulance will transport sick or maternity patients from remote areas of three villages in Buxa hills.

Advertisement

Buxa Dooars is located on the high terrains near India-Bhutan International Border. It is part of Kalchini Block in Alipurduar District and accessible only through trekking. The area is covered with dense forest.

The trial run has already started in Alipurduar district with this ambulance made of aluminum. According to the district administration, 9 palanquin ambulances will be made. District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena said, “Work is going on with a budget of around Rs. 9 lakh. We are hoping that these nine ambulances will work for the time being. We will see if there is more demand in the coming days."

There are a total of 14 villages in Buxa hills of Rajabhatkhawa gram panchayat in Kalchini block of Alipurduar. Most of these villages are inaccessible. It is very difficult to travel. Most of the people who live here are from the Dukpa community. If anyone fell ill here, he or she would be carried on local shoulders. Sometimes a thick cradle with more than one cloth was made and taken away. The district administration came up with the idea of ​​launching a palanquin ambulance to alleviate this misery. To bring more modernity in that thought, light aluminum ambulance is being introduced. However, the existing palanquin ambulances are also being used. The Chief Minister has praised this work.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.