West Bengal: Artist Creats a Unique Portrait of Goddess Durga Using Over 1600 Buttons

The festival of Durga Puja is here, and devotees are coming up with innovative ideas for celebrations by creating unique idols. An artist from the Bholar Dabri area of West Bengal’s Alipurduar district has made a portrait of Goddess Durga using the buttons of his shirt.

Dipankar Saha, a government servant, has always been passionate about art. He likes to explore all kinds of art forms from oil paintings to clay modelling. But this Durga Puja, Saha wanted to do something different. Therefore, he thought of creating a portrait of the goddess using buttons. He named it “Chinamoyi maa".

Saha says, because of his job, he does not get time to work on his art projects during the day, therefore he works on them at night after work. He participates in workshops and exhibitions across the country to display his craft.

“I stayed away from my hometown for many years because of my love for artwork. Since I am a government employee and busy during the daytime, I work on my art pieces at night after returning from the office," he said.

Saha credited the support of his family for his fruitful artistic journey and said, “Everything in my life is possible because of my family. They have always been there with me."

Saha’s portrait of Durga Maa is 24 inches long by 18 inches wide and is made up of a total of 1675 buttons, along with numerous beads.

Saha, who has previously made various sculptures with plaster of Paris, cement, and soap, called his latest creation his dream project.

