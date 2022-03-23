Birbhum Violence News Updates: 11 Held, MHA Steps In as TMC, BJP Clash Over Rampurhat Arson

The alleged killing of a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Rampurhat area of West Bengal’s Birbhum district and the violence that followed it on Tuesday has triggered a massive political slugfest between the ruling party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the latter questioning TMC’s refusal of the incident being political and demanding President’s Rule in the state.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in a Trinamool-controlled village of Rampurhat soon after the murder of its panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh. Around ten houses in the village on the outskirts of Rampurhat town were set on fire by unknown miscreants who threw bombs as families were in deep slumber. While the fire incident is said to have been a retaliation for the TMC leader’s murder, police said they are yet to confirm the same.

Top updates in Birbhum violence



11 arrested so far



Eleven people have so far been arrested in connection with the Rampurhar incident, police confirmed, adding that an FIR in connection with the murder of TMC panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh has been registered.

Addressing a press briefing over the incident on Tuesday, DGP Manoj Malviya confirmed that the fire incident did take place on Monday evening after the TMC leader was murdered, but also added that it is yet to be ascertained whether the houses were set afire in retaliation to the killing of the leader.



BJP team to reaches Rampurhat



A team of over 20 BJP MLAs have assembled before the MLA Hostel in Central Kolkata and are scheduled to depart for Rampurhat at around 9 am on Wednesday.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul will join the team from Asansol. Bharati Ghosh, former IPS officer and member of the central team formed to look into the matter, is also likely to visit the spot with some local MLAs sometime in the afternoon on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, early morning visuals from Rampurhat showed heavy police deployment amid the brewing controversy over the arson incident.

BJP forms 5-member team, demands President rule in Bengal



The incident triggered a political storm with the BJP seeking imposition of President’s Rule in the state while the TMC termed the demand as conspiracy to malign it.

BJP National president JP Nadda formed a fact-finding team of the BJP to look into the Birbhum incident. The BJP fact-finding team will be reaching Kolkata on Wednesday, and will start for Rampurhat on Thursday.

Home ministry steps in



The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday sought a report from the West Bengal government over the Birbhum incident.

The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the “perpetrators of the crime".



TMC refutes reports of fallout rivalry between party factions



TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday refuted allegations that the incident was a result of fallout rivalry between two factions of the party and tweeted saying that it has nothing to do with politics.

“Deaths of the locals in fire incident is sad. But this incident has no political connection. This is a local village dispute. The panchayat deputy chief who was murdered was a well-known person and his death has angered the villagers, leading to the violent protest. The fire incident took place at night but cops and fire brigade took immediate action," Kunal Ghosh said in a tweet in Bengali.



Bengal Guv’s ‘arson orgy’ remark irks Mamata



Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar after he took to Twitter to condemn the incident and described it as “horrifying violence and arson orgy".

“Horrifying violence and arson orgy #Rampurhat #Birbhum indicates state is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness. Already eight lives lost. Have sought urgent update on the incident from Chief Secretary. My thoughts are with the families of the bereaved," his post read.



‘Rapid freefall’ of law and order in Bengal, says BJP



BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, hit out at the TMC over the incident, saying that law and order is in “rapid freefall" in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari’s tweet read: “Law & order in a rapid freefall in WB. Tension & terror has gripped the Rampurhat area of Birbhum district, after a panchayat upoprodhan (deputy chief); Bhadu Sheik was reportedly killed last evening in a bomb attack. Angry mob ransacked and set afire several houses afterwards [sic]."

Alleging “administrative cover-up" with attempts being made to “lower" the toll, Suvendu Adhikari appealed for immediate central intervention into the matter.

