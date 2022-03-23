Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in a Trinamool-controlled Bagtui village of Rampurhat soon after the murder of its panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh. Around ten houses in the village on the outskirts of Rampurhat town were set on fire by unknown miscreants who threw bombs as families were in deep slumber. While the fire incident is said to have been a retaliation for the TMC leader’s murder, police said they are yet to confirm the same.

Twenty people have so far been arrested in connection with the Rampurhar incident. Among those arrested is the brother of the deceased TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. Police were on Wednesday morning conducting raids in neighbourhood areas in the lookout for more suspects involved in the incident. All arrested accused would be produced before Rampurhat subdivisional court on Wednesday.

Police had on Tuesday registered an FIR in connection with the murder of TMC panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh has been registered.

Addressing a press briefing over the incident on Tuesday, DGP Manoj Malviya confirmed that the fire incident did take place on Monday evening after the TMC leader was murdered, but also added that it is yet to be ascertained whether the houses were set afire in retaliation to the killing of the leader.

Calcutta High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of petition for court’s intervention in Rampurhat violence. The petition has been scheduled for hearing at 2 pm on Wednesday.

CJ Prakash Srivastava said this is a “serious crime”, adding that it should be probed immediately. “Houses were set on fire and people burnt alive. The perpetrators should be identified and punished,” he said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the Rampurhat arson on instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the district on Wednesday as part of its probe.

Tweeting his lettered response to Mamata Banerjee, the governor said called the incident in Rampurhat the “worst in recent memory grisly carnage”.

This savagery is being justifiably compared by many to incidents in the state few years ago, while HCM was in opposition.

A team of over 50 BJP MLAs, led by Suvendu Adhikari, will visit Rampurhat on Wednesday afternoon. The team is expected to reach Rampurhat at around 2:30 pm.

BJP MP Arjun Singh, BJP West Bengal vice president and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahto will also accompany the team. Bharati Ghosh, former IPS officer and member of the central team formed to look into the matter, is also likely to visit the spot with some local MLAs sometime in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh took a jibe at the Saffron party and posted a video claiming that the BJP team on its way to Rampurhat was rather on “picnic” as it stopped for sweets midway.

Police are reportedly setting up barricades in the fringes of Bogtui village to stop the BJP team from entering.

Early morning visuals from Rampurhat also showed heavy police deployment amid the brewing controversy over the arson incident.

The BJP claimed that the witness of the Rampurhat incident has gone missing. In a tweet, BJP’s Amit Malviya said that a police complaint has been filed over the same.Amit Malviya termed the Rampurhat incident a “massacre”.

“The eye witness of Rampurhat massacre has gone missing. Police complaint has been filled for the same. Is anyone even surprised? West Bengal has seen 26 political murders in last one week. Mamata Banerjee, as Home Minister of Bengal, is directly responsible for such lawlessness,” his tweet read.

BJP forms 5-member team, demands President rule in Bengal

The incident triggered a political storm with the BJP seeking imposition of President’s Rule in the state while the TMC termed the demand as conspiracy to malign it.

BJP National president JP Nadda formed a fact-finding team of the BJP to look into the Birbhum incident. The BJP fact-finding team will be reaching Kolkata on Wednesday, and will start for Rampurhat on Thursday.

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday sought a report from the West Bengal government over the Birbhum incident.

The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the “perpetrators of the crime”.

TMC refutes reports of fallout rivalry between party factions

TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday refuted allegations that the incident was a result of fallout rivalry between two factions of the party and tweeted saying that it has nothing to do with politics.

“Deaths of the locals in fire incident is sad. But this incident has no political connection. This is a local village dispute. The panchayat deputy chief who was murdered was a well-known person and his death has angered the villagers, leading to the violent protest. The fire incident took place at night but cops and fire brigade took immediate action,” Kunal Ghosh said in a tweet in Bengali.

Bengal Guv’s ‘arson orgy’ remark irks Mamata

Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar after he took to Twitter to condemn the incident and described it as “horrifying violence and arson orgy”.

“Horrifying violence and arson orgy #Rampurhat #Birbhum indicates state is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness. Already eight lives lost. Have sought urgent update on the incident from Chief Secretary. My thoughts are with the families of the bereaved,” his post read.

Have sought urgent update on the incident from Chief Secretary.

My thoughts are with the families of the bereaved.

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, hit out at the TMC over the incident, saying that law and order is in “rapid freefall” in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari’s tweet read: “Law & order in a rapid freefall in WB. Tension & terror has gripped the Rampurhat area of Birbhum district, after a panchayat upoprodhan (deputy chief); Bhadu Sheik was reportedly killed last evening in a bomb attack. Angry mob ransacked and set afire several houses afterwards [sic].”

Alleging “administrative cover-up” with attempts being made to “lower” the toll, Suvendu Adhikari appealed for immediate central intervention into the matter.

