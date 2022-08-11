West Bengal: ED Summons 8 IPS Officers to Delhi in Coal Smuggling Case

Amid TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal’s arrest in a cattle smuggling case, eight IPS officers of West Bengal, including Sukesh Jain, Gyanwant Singh, Rajib Mishra, Shyam Singh, Selva Murugan, Koteshwar Rao have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi next week.

The officers have been summoned in a coal smuggling case. According to sources, here are the dates some of the officers have been summoned on:

• DIG Civil Defence Shyam Singh: August 24

• ADG IGP , IB Rajiv Mishra: August 26

• ADG STF Gyanwant Singh: August 22

• SP WBPRB Tathagat Basu: August 30

• DIG Traffic Sukesh Jain: August 29

• SO (HQ) ACB WB Koteshwar Rai: August 23

• SP Purulia Selva Murugan: August 25

• SP (CIF) Bhaskar Mukherjee: August 31

Some of the IPS officers had been summoned last year as well. According to reports, they were deputed in the area where illegal coal mining and smuggling was occurring. ED investigations revealed that the IPS officers were aware of the coal smuggling racket but took no action, reports added.

The state woke up to major developments after the CBI arrested senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal from his residence here for allegedly not cooperating in its probe into a cattle smuggling case.

Mondal was arrested after an almost hour-long interrogation by a CBI team that arrived at the Birbhum district president’s house early on Thursday, he said. “We have arrested him for non-cooperation in the investigation into the cattle smuggling scam. We have found Mr Mondal’s direct involvement in the scam. We will question him today and take necessary action as per law," the official told PTI.

With this arrest, two prominent TMC leaders in West Bengal have been arrested by central agencies. Earlier, Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee had been arrested by the ED in a teacher recruitment scheme scam to the tune of crores.

