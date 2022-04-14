Nadia Rape Case Updates: TMC Slams BJP for Forming Panel to Look Into Matter, Asks if Similar Teams Would be Sent to UP

Politics continues over the Nadia rape case with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trading barbs at each other over the probe into the matter.

A minor girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party in Hanskhali in West Bengal’s Nadia district earlier this month. The girl’s family claimed that the main accused is the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat member, who was arrested for further investigation, they said.

The parents of the 14-year-old girl, a student of Class 9, lodged a complaint against the accused at Hanskhali police station on April 9, four days after the incident. The prime accused in the case, Brajagopal alias Sohail Gayali, who was first detained and was arrested on April 10. He has been slapped with POCSO charges, apart from rape, murder and suppression of evidence.

The ruling TMC in West Bengal on Wednesday slammed the BJP over the formation of a committee to visit Hanskhali and claimed that it was an attempt on the part of the saffron camp to influence the CBI probe.

The Calcutta High Court recently ordered a CBI probe into the incident. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on April 11 gave a “love-angle" twist and expressed doubt over the cause of the minor girl’s demise, which her family attributed to gang rape, and wondered if she died after being slapped by someone.

Latest updates in Nadia rape case:

TMC slams BJP for setting fact-finding committee to look into case

The ruling TMC in West Bengal on Wednesday slammed the BJP over the formation of a committee to visit Hanskhali in Nadia district and claimed that it was an attempt on the part of the saffron camp to influence the CBI probe. TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh sought to know if the party would have formed a similar panel if the case had happened in some BJP-ruled state.

“Whenever such incidents take place in Bengal, they (BJP) form a fact-finding committee. This fact-finding committee aims to set guidelines for the central agency on how the probe should be conducted and how to accuse the state government. The BJP did something similar after the recent Birbhum incident," Ghosh stated. BJP president JP Nadda has formed a five-member committee of the party’s women members to visit Hanskhali and enquire into the incident.

Continuing his tirade against the saffron camp, Ghosh said, “No one is trying to shield the culprits. We have always condemned such heinous crimes. But we would like to know if the BJP would send similar teams to Uttar Pradesh, where rape cases were reported from Hathras and Unnao. They would never do so," Ghosh said. Dubbing his allegations as “baseless", BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury, one of the members of the panel, claimed that chief ministers in saffron party-ruled states asked law enforcers to act without bias.

CPI(M) women’s wing seeks apology from Mamata for ‘insensitive’ remarks

Demanding a public apology from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on the alleged rape and death of the minor girl, activists of the CPI(M)’s women wing on Wednesday staged a blockade on a thoroughfare here. Party leader Kaninika Bose (Ghosh) told reporters that she and other members of ‘Paschim Bango Ganotantrik Mahila Samity’ wanted to stage a symbolic protest on the Rashbehari Avenue-S P Mukherjee road crossing but “the partisan police" bundled them into prison vans.

“It is regrettable that a woman chief minister can make such insensitive comments concerning a young girl who had to experience such brutal torture. She has insulted every woman of Bengal, mother of every school-going daughter by her utterances. Our demonstration at Rashbehari Avenue crossing is part of a statewide agitation against the incident." A police officer said the demonstrators were first asked to disperse, but when the protesters refused to budge they were forced to board the prison van. The agitators were released later in the day, he said.

TMC says CBI probe into Hanskhali rape case must be completed in expeditious manner

The TMC on Wednesday said that the CBI probe instituted into the case must be completed in an “expeditious manner", describing the incident as a “ghastly crime that shook the conscience of Bengal". TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said at a press meet that the government would extend all cooperation to the central agency in the case, two days after Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee cast doubt over the cause of the girl’s death.

“We wish the probe gets completed at the earliest and the chargesheet submitted against the accused in the court in a time-bound manner. The guilty cannot evade punishment for this heinous crime. “We have seen certain political parties are trying to politicise the ghastly incident that shook the conscience of Bengal. We condemn this as such attempts may hamper the probe," Roy said.

