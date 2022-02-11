Friday may prove to be the lucky day for ticket-holders of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay. Results of the lucky draw for February 11, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay tickets will be announced by the Lottery Sambad department today afternoon. The list of winning tickets for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw can be checked on the official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm today. A single ticket of West Bengal Sambad’s weekly lucky draw is sold for Rs 6 and can be purchased from any state-authorised lottery shop.

Those who find their lottery ticket number matching with any of the lucky draw winning numbers mentioned in the list will be winning exciting monetary prizes starting from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 250. Let’s take a look at the list of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay prizes for February 11:

Advertisement

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

>Ticket-holders of Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw can follow the given steps to check the winning ticket numbers:

>Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal lottery Sambad department: www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: The homepage of the official website will offer you links to several lucky draw results conducted by Lottery Sambad. Click on the link that reads, “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery, February 11 results."

>Step 3: After being redirected to a new web page viewers will have access to the list of winning lottery tickets for today’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw.

>Step 4: Check your Dear Bangabhumi Ajay ticket number to see if it is mentioned in the winning list

Advertisement

Winners of Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw must note that they will have to report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on February 11. Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery winners should also note that they are expected to deposit their winning ticket and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. The winning amount will be credited to today’s lucky draw winners after a successful verification process and deduction of tax, if applicable.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.