West Bengal Lottery 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay January 28 Results at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will host the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery on Friday, January 28. Every Friday, the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery is conducted, and many participants are awarded exciting prizes. West Bengal is among the 13 states in India that host several daily, weekly, monthly, and annual lotteries. The lottery ticket/s for each spot in the winning list is held through a traditional, offline, and paper-based method. All lotteries of the West Bengal lottery department are held under the supervision of two independent judges at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata.

The state has authorised booking counters to sell lottery tickets for Rs 6 each. The winning numbers of the Friday, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will be updated on the official portal, www.lotterysambadresult.in in a pdf format. The results will be available online by 4pm, and alternatively, lottery participants can also find the winning numbers in a local newspaper, published across the state.

Advertisement

>Prize structure of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay:

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Fifth prize: Rs 120

>Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Advertisement

>Procedure to view results of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery:

>Step 1: Visit the official Sambad Lottery website or you can simply click on www.lotterysambadresult.in.

>Step 2: On the webpage, locate the hyperlink stating - Lottery Sambad Result 28.01.2022 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay 4.00 pm result. Click on it.

>Step 3: A long list featuring the winning lottery numbers will flash on your screen

Step 4: Match your lottery ticket with the published numbers.

Winners can claim the prize by visiting the West Bengal Gazette office. The department officials will check your winning lottery ticket as well as a valid identity proof, before initiating the transfer of the amount. To claim the prize, it is important that winners should maintain the ticket in a good state as damaged/tampered tickets will not be accepted. The winning lottery tickets are valid 30 days following the result, hence, one should complete the process within the stipulated period. The prize money will be credited only after the verification process and mandatory tax deduction is completed.

>West Bengal State Lottery Department day-wise list:

>Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

>Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

>Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

>Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

>Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

>Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

>Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.