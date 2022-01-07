West Bengal Lottery 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for January at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

If you happen to be a ticket-holder of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw for January 7, you will know the results of the winners today afternoon. Ticket-holders of Friday’s Lottery Sambad lucky draw can check the winning ticket list on the official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm. The tickets for this popular lottery game are sold for Rs 6 for and can be bought from any state-authorised lottery shop in the state. Winners of Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay will be winning exciting monetary prizes starting from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 250.

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

>Here is how you can check the winning list of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw:

>Step 1: Start by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad by following this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: The homepage of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad website will feature a hyperlink reading, “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM."

>Step 3: Clicking on the link, viewers will be directed to a new webpage where the list of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw winners will appear.

>Step 4: Verify the winning ticket numbers with the one mentioned on your ticket to find out if you have won any of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay prizes.

Winners of Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw will have to visit the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department office within 30 days from the declaration of the winners i.e. on January 7. Lottery winners are also expected to carry their Dear Bangabhumi Ajay winning ticket and an identification proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. It should be noted that the prize money will only be credited to the winners after their successful authentication.

