West Bengal Lottery 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for June 16 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

The West Bengal lottery department will announce the results of its Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw today, June 16, at 4 pm. Once again, Thursday’s lottery will give the locals a chance to win amazing cash prizes. Ticket holders of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery will be able to check the winning numbers at the official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

This is the chance for residents of the state to make easy money by just purchasing a Rs 6 ticket. The first-place winner of today’s lucky draw will be getting Rs 50 Lakh. While the second-place winner will take home Rs 9000 and the third-place winner will be given Rs 500. Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery also offers prizes to the fourth and fifth place winners. They will be receiving Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively. Moreover, a consolation prize of Rs 1000 is going to be awarded to a lucky contestant.

Follow these steps to check the results of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery:

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the West Bengal lottery Sambad official website by clicking here, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi June 16 results."

Step 3: You’ll be now redirected to a webpage where the winning list of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is published.

Step 4: Have a look at the list to know if you have won a prize or not.

If you secure a position then it’s time to report to the West Bengal Gazette Office within 30 days. Make sure that you surrender your winning ticket and identification documents without crossing the time limit of 30 days else you won’t be able to claim your winnings.

It is important to keep your ticket in a good condition prior to submitting it because a tampered one may not be accepted. Following the completion of the verification process, the amount of money you’ve won will be transferred to your account.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.