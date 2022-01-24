West Bengal Lottery 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

>West Bengal Lottery 2022: West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will announce the winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw today, on January 24. The winning list of today’s lucky draw will be rolled out on the official website of State Lottery Sambad, www.lotterysambadonline.com at 4pm. If you have bought the lottery ticket of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw, you have a chance to win prizes upto Rs 50 lakh. Check out this list of prize money of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw.

>WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: PRIZE STRUCTURE OF DEAR BANGALAKSHMI TEESTA LOTTERY

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

One lucky winner of January 24 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw will win a consolation prize of Rs 1,000

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: HOW TO CHECK DEAR BANGALAKSHMI TEESTA RESULT?

>Step 1: Check the results on the official website of Sambad Lottery. Open the website, www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: Locate the link - ‘Lottery Sambad Result 24.01.2022 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4.00 pm result. Click on it

>Step 3: A list comprising the winning numbers of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will appear on your screen

Winners have to head to the West Bengal Gazette office, where all prize claims are done. The officials of the department complete the authenticity of all the winners by checking the winning lottery ticket along with valid identity proof.

Winners have only 30 days, from the day of the announcement of the result, to claim their prize. The winning sum gets transferred to the account of winners, only after the successful completion of the verification and the mandatory tax deduction process.

WEST BENGAL STATE LOTTERY DEPARTMENT DAY-WISE LIST:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

