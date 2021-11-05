West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal hosts daily lotteries at Kolkata’s Ganesh Chandra Avenue. Today, on November 5, the West Bengal State Lottery Department will be rolling out the first Friday weekly lottery, ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’, for the month of November. The results of the lucky draw are declared through a lucky draw, which is conducted under the supervision of two independent judges. A pdf, holding the results, will be uploaded on the official website of the lottery department, lotterysambadresult.in as well as the local newspaper.

If you are a participant of WB’s Friday, November 5 lottery, check the draw result on the official portal. The first lucky winner can win a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh while the second prize is of Rs 9,000 followed by the third prize, Rs 500. A consolation award of Rs1,000 is also handed over to one lucky winner of the lottery.

>This is how you can check Dear Bangabhumi Ajay results for November 5:

>Step 1: On any internet browser, open the official website of Sambad Lottery i.e, lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: Once the homepage opens, look for the link reading, ‘Lottery Sambad Result 05.11.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ 4.00 pm result

>Step 3: As soon as you click on the link, the West Bengal Friday lottery result in a pdf will open

Once the result is declared and you have made the way into the winning list, here are certain things that you must keep in mind.

The participants whose lottery ticket number matches with the winning ticket numbers must confirm their winning status from the West Bengal Gazette office.

Post confirmation, the winners have to submit the winning ticket along with valid identification proof at the West Bengal Gazette office.

Remember that the prize money can be claimed within 30 days only, from the date of declaration of the result.

West Bengal Gazette office carry out a verification process. After which, the prize amount is handed over to the winners.

