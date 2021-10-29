West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will be rolling out Friday weekly lottery ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ draw at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata at 4 pm. The results are declared through a lucky draw conducted under the supervision of two independent judges. The results are issued in a pdf form on the official website of the lottery department, lotterysambadresult.in as well as the local newspaper.

The participants of this lottery can check the draw result on the official portal. The first lucky winner can win as many as Rs 50 lakh while the second prize is Rs 9,000 followed by the third prize of Rs 500.

>Here is how you can check Dear Bangabhumi Ajay results for October 29:

>Step 1: Visit the official website of Sambad Lottery i.e, lotterysambadresult.in through any internet browser.

>Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that reads, ‘Lottery Sambad Result 29.10.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ 4.00 pm result.

>Step 3: As soon as you click on the respective link the West Bengal Friday lottery result will be opened in pdf

Once the result is declared, here are certain things that the ticket holders of the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery for October 29 must keep in mind.

>Step 1. After the lottery result is declared, the participants whose lottery ticket number matches with the winning ticket numbers, the individual must confirm their winning status from the West Bengal Gazette office.

>Step 2. After confirmation, the winners will be required to submit the winning ticket along with valid identification proof at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money.

>Step 3. The prize money can be claimed within 30 days only from the date of declaration of the result.

>Step 4. West Bengal Gazette office carry out a verification process after which the prize money is handed over to the winners. If the prize amount falls in the tax bracket, an amount (tax) will be deducted from it.

