West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for December 17 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

Lottery ticket customers who have bought the West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay tickets will soon get to know the results of the lucky draw today. If you happen to have the passion and ambition to test your luck, and invested in the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay tickets for December 17 West Bengal Lottery Sambad lucky draw, then you have come to the right place to check the results for the lucky draw. The Lottery Sambad will be announcing the winning tickets of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery lucky draw on their official website at 4 pm on Friday, December 17. Tickets of this renowned lottery lucky draw are sold for Rs 6 each and can be bought from any lottery shop present in the state.

If your Dear Bangabhumi Ajay ticket number matches with any of the lucky draw-winning numbers mentioned in the list, you will be eligible to win exciting money prizes starting from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 250. Take a look at the money prizes here:

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

>Follow these simple steps to check today’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw results:

>Step 1: Visit the official website link: www.lotterysambadresult.in to access today’s winning lottery list.

>Step 2: Homepage of the official website will feature links to several other lucky draw results. Click on the hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM."

>Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage where a list of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay winning lottery tickets will appear.

>Step 4: Check the winning ticket numbers with your Dear Bangabhumi Ajay ticket number to find out if you have won any prize.

Participants of today’s Lottery Sambad who have their ticket numbers mentioned as the winning number must visit the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result, starting from December 17. Winners are also expected to carry their Dear Bangabhumi Ajay winning ticket and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process.

