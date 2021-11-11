West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result for November 11 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

West Bengal Lottery Sambad will be conducting the lucky draw for November 11, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery tickets this afternoon. The winners for the much-anticipated lucky draw will be announced at 4.00 pm on Thursday. Being one of the most popular and the oldest lotteries in the country, Lottery Sambad continues to offer exciting opportunities to people who wish to test their luck and win money prizes.

Ticket-holder who wins the first prize for Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will have a claim over Rs 50 lakh. The consolation prize winner of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will receive Rs 1,000. The second prize winner of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will have a claim over Rs 9,000, followed by the third prize amount of Rs 500. The fourth prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will receive Rs 250 while the fifth prize winner will win Rs 120.

>Here is how you can check if your ticket is one of the winners of today’s Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi:

>Step 1: The official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery will be the first step to check the results. Follow the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: The homepage of the West Bengal lottery website will present a series of lucky draw results on your screen. You will have to follow the hyperlink which reads “Lottery Sambad Result 11-11-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result."

>Step 3: The winning ticket numbers will appear on your screens and here you can check if your lottery ticket has won any prize.

Winners of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery will have to visit the West Bengal Lottery Office along with their lottery ticket and a valid identification proof to claim the amount within 30 days from the day of declaration of the result, that is from November 11.

Lottery offices will require your identification documents to conduct the mandatory verification process before transferring the prize money. If you wish to participate in upcoming weekly lotteries by West Bengal Lottery Sambad, you can purchase the ticket priced at Rs 6 from designated shops across the state.

