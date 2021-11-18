West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result for November 18 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery Sambad will publish the result of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery today, November 18. If you are also participating in the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery, you can log into the official website lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm to view the result.

The winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery’s first prize will lay hands on a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prize of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery is Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 respectively.

It is followed by the fourth and fifth prize of Rs 250 and Rs 120. Meanwhile, a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is also announced for one lucky winner of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery.

The winners of the November 18 lottery should note that if the winning amount falls in the tax bracket, an amount (tax) will automatically get deducted at the source itself. And the remaining prize amount will get transferred in the winner’s account.

The West Bengal State Lottery Sambad, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is held every Thursday and the results are announced by 4 pm.

Here is how you can check the results:

>Step 1: Open the official website of Sambad Lottery, lotterysambadresult.in on any internet browser.

>Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Lottery Sambad Result 18.11.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4.00 pm result.

>Step 3: The West Bengal State Lottery will display the result of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery in a pdf on your screens.

If a participant’s ticket matches the winning number in today’s lottery, they must ensure that the ticket is preserved for further process. This is because the winners will be given the prize money once they present the winning ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office.

From the date of declaration of the result, the lottery ticket will be valid for only 30 days, meaning that once the time period ends, the ticket holders will not be able to claim the money.

West Bengal State Weekly Lottery:

>Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

>Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

>Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

>Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

>Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

>Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

>Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

