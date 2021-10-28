West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result for October 28 at 4 PM; 1st prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Every week on Thursday, the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery is held by the West Bengal State Government. The result of the lucky draw, which is held at Kolkata’s Ganesh Chandra Avenue, is revealed by the West Bengal Lottery Sambad on its official website www.lotterysambadresult.in from 4 pm onwards. For the newcomers, West Bengal lotteries are organised on a daily, weekly, and annual basis in the state. The draw is organised in an offline traditional paper method. A WB lottery ticket can be bought for just Rs 6 from state-authorized lottery shops.

>A total of five monetary prizes are given out in Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Sambad Lottery:

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Fifth prize: Rs 120

A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is given out to one lucky winner of the draw.

>How to check Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery results? Follow these steps to view the winning list of the lucky draw:

Step 1: Follow the link www.lotterysambadresult.in to open the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Department

Step 2: Tap on the link - “Thursday, October 28, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery result"

Step 3: The link will re-direct you to the page, which displays the pdf of winning ticket numbers

Winners of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw have only 30 days, after the results are released, to claim the prize. Visit the West Bengal lottery department office with the winning ticket and valid identification proof. The officials will examine the documents for authentication, after which the winning amount will be credited to your account. If the monetary reward falls in the tax bracket, an amount (tax) will be deducted at the source before the money is transferred.

>Daily lotteries organised by West Bengal State Lottery Department:

>Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

>Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

>Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

>Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

>Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

>Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

>Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

