West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for November 4 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal Lottery Department conducts daily lotteries where people get a chance to try their luck and win big cash prizes by placing their bets. On Thursday, the department conducts the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The lotteries are organised on a weekly, monthly, and annual basis, with draws being carried out in a traditional paper method under the supervision of two independent judges.

Anyone can participate in the lottery scheme by purchasing Rs 6 lottery ticket from any state authorised shop. The lottery results of Thursday, November 04 will be uploaded on West Bengal Lottery Sambad on its official portal, www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm.

>The West Bengal Lottery department gives out a total of five prizes under the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery. This includes:

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Fifth prize: Rs 120

Additionally, a consolation prize of Rs 1000 is given to one lucky winner of a draw.

>If you are participating in this week’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery, here’s how to check the results:

>Step 1: Log on to the official WB lottery results website by entering the website link www.lotterysambadresult.in in your browser or by looking for the portal in your search engine.

>Step 2: Next, locate the “Thursday, November 05, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery result" link on the homepage

>Step 3: The link will take you to a new page with the PDF of winning ticket numbers

>Step 4: Match your ticket number with the winners’ list

In case your ticket number matches the winners’ list, report it to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim your prize money. Submit your ticket and a valid proof of identity to the WB lottery department for verification.

Winners have a window of 30 days to claim their rewards after the announcement of the result. After successful verification, the lottery winner will receive the rewards after due tax deduction

>Daily lotteries conducted by WB State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

>Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

>Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

>Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

>Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

>Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

>Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

