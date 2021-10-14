West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for October 14 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Government organises daily, weekly and annual lotteries in a traditional offline, paper method. The lottery schemes, under the set up of the State Directorate, are rolled out at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Sambad Lottery will be conducted under the supervision of two independent judges. Held every Thursday, the lottery’s results will be released online after 4pm. State-authorised shops sell the lottery tickets, each at Rs 6. The participants can visit the department’s official website lotterysambadresult.in where the results are updated. The winning numbers are regularly published online in a PDF format and also across the state’s local leading newspapers.

>Prize structure:

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Rs 50 lakh >Second prize: Rs 9,000

Rs 9,000 >Third prize: Rs 500

Rs 500 >Fourth prize: Rs 250

Rs 250 >Fifth prize: Rs 120

Rs 120 >Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

>Step-by-step process to view results:

>Step 1: Access the West Bengal Lottery Department official website on any browser or just type www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: Locate the tab that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 14.10.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4.00 pm result and just click

>Step 3: A long list including the winning lottery ticket numbers for the date will appear on a new page

>Step 4: Check the lottery result and carefully match with your ticket number

It is important to report to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the winning lottery amount. Submit your winning ticket and also a valid identification proof here. The officials at the department will check the documents to establish authenticity. Since, the lottery ticket and its numbers are valid for 30 days only following the result, the process to claim the winning sum should be completed within that period. The winner can receive the amount of prize post tax deduction.

>West Bengal State Lottery Department day-wise list of games:

>Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

>Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

>Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

>Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

>Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

>Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

>Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

