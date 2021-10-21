West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for October 21 at 4 PM

The West Bengal State Government will announce the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery results on October 21, Thursday. The lucky draw is held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue, Kolkata. The results list will be released by the West Bengal Lottery Sambad on its official website www.lotterysambadresult.in from 4 pm onwards.

West Bengal lotteries are organised daily, weekly, and annually in the state in an offline traditional paper method. A ticket can be purchased for just Rs 6 from state-authorized lottery shops. The Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Sambad Lottery participants should visit the official site to check if their ticket won a prize in the lottery.

>Winning prizes:

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Fifth prize: Rs 120

>Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

>To view today’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw winning list follow these steps:

>Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Department or follow the link www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: Locate a hyperlink that reads “Thursday, October 21, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery result" and click

>Step 3: You will see a list of winning numbers on your screen. Carefully match the results with your lottery ticket

If you are one of the lucky winners of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw, report to the West Bengal lottery department office, 30 days after the results are released. Don’t forget to take your winning ticket and valid identification proof when you visit the department office. The officials will examine the documents for authentication. Once the verification process and tax deduction are duly completed, the winner receives the winning sum.

>Lotteries for seven days of the week as rolled out by West Bengal State Lottery Department:

>Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

>Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

>Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

>Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

>Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

>Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

>Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

