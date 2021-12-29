West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Result For December 29; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: If you are one of the ticket-holders of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s weekly lucky draw you might get good news today. The results for West Bengal Lottery department’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw for December 29 will be announced on Wednesday afternoon. To check the official result for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak visit the official website at: www.lotterysambadonline.com

Ticket holder who wins the first prize for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak is Rs 50 lakh while the first runners up will receive Rs 9,000. The second runners up of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be awarded Rs 500 and the fourth winner will take home Rs 250. Lottery Sambad also has the fifth prize for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak worth Rs 120 and a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 for one lucky winner.

>Follow these steps if you wish to check today’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw winners:

Advertisement

>Step 1. The official website of the West Bengal State lottery department will be your first step in checking today’s lottery results. Follow this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2. The homepage of the Lottery Sambad website will have several links to different lucky draw results. Click on the red tab hyperlink that reads “4 pm result."

>Step 3. Winners of December 29 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw will appear on a fresh webpage.

>Step 4. Here you can match the winning ticket numbers with your Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery ticket.

If your Dear Bangabhumi Raidak ticket number is mentioned in the winning list of Wednesday’s Sambad Lottery results, you will have to claim it by visiting the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days from the announcement day of the results i.e. December 29.

Winners of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak must also note that they will have to submit a copy of their lottery ticket to the concerned department with other required documents for the authentication process.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.