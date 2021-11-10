West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Result for November 10 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal lottery Sambad will be conducting the lucky draw for November 10 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery at 4 pm today. The list of winning lottery tickets will be made available on the official website of Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadresult.in. Those who happen to have bought the tickets for Wednesday’s lucky draw stand a chance of winning some impressive prizes.

The ticket-holder of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak winning the first prize for Wednesday’s lucky draw will receive Rs 50 lakh. The second prize winner of Wednesday’s lucky draw will take home Rs 9,000, followed by Rs 500 for the third prize of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak.

The fourth prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will have a claim over Rs 250, while fifth prize winner will take home Rs 120. Dear Bangabhumi Raidak consolation prize winner will be given Rs 1,000.

>Interested viewers and participants and follow these given steps to check November 10 West Bengal Lottery Sambad results:

>Step 1: Start by visiting the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery following the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: Homepage of the official lottery website will offer several lucky draw results for the day. You will have to click on the tab that reads, “4 pm result."

>Step 3: A new webpage will open on your screens displaying the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak list of winning tickets.

Those participants who find their ticket number matching with any of the prize winning ticket numbers for Wednesday’s Sambad Lottery will have to claim the money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days.

Participants should visit the lottery office to submit their winning lottery ticket to the concerned department with the name, address, signature and required identification documents. The prize will be transferred to the winners after successful processing of the authentication procedure.

