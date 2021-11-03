It is finally the day when the lucky draw for November 3 tickets will take place in WB Lottery. Ticket-holders of Wednesday’s lucky draw must get ready with their lottery tickets, since the lucky draw for West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery will take place today. The West Bengal lottery Sambad department will be declaring the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw at 4 pm.

The list of winning tickets will be available on the official website of Lottery Sambad at www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Those who have the tickets for today’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw stand a chance of winning some exciting prizes. The top prize winner of Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw is Rs 50 lakh, while the first runners up prize winner will receive Rs 9,000.

The third prize winner will be receiving Rs 500 from the lottery department. The fourth prize winner of Wednesday’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will take home Rs 250, while fifth prize winner will be getting Rs 120. The consolation prize winner of this week’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will receive Rs 1,000.

>Follow these simple steps if you are interested in checking Wednesday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad results:

>Step 1: One can start by visiting the official website by following the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: The homepage of the official lottery website will feature several lucky draw results. You must follow the one that reads, “4 pm result"

>Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage which will be displaying the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak winning list of tickets for November 3

>Step 4: Here, one can check their ticket number to see if you have won any prize

Participants who find their ticket number on the winners’ list can claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days. Winners of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will have to visit the lottery office with their lottery ticket, address, signature and required identification documents for the mandatory verification process.

After the verification is deemed successful, the prize money will be transferred to the winners, following mandatory tax deductions.

