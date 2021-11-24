West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Results For November 24; Check Details

The ticket-holders of the West Bengal Wednesday lottery Dear Bangabhumi Raidak for November 24 should get ready with their lottery tickets as the result will be announced at 4 pm. The state lottery department will announce the winners of the Wednesday weekly lottery online on the official portal www.lotterysambadresult.in.

The department will roll out the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lucky draw at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The prizes are offered up to 5th position and a separate ticket is pulled out from the lucky draw for every position. Those whose lottery ticket matches with the one that has been pulled during the lucky draw are entitled to win some exciting monetary prizes. Check the details of monetary prizes that one can win in the West Bengal Wednesday lottery

>First Prize- Rs 50 lakh

>Second Prize- Rs 9,000

>Third Prize- Rs 500

>Fourth Prize- Rs 250

>Fifth Prize- Rs 120

>Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

The participants can check the result for the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery by following these simple steps

>Step 1: The West Bengal Wednesday lottery results will be issued on the official website of the state lottery department www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: Since the state conducts several lucky draws at different times of day, the participants would require to click on the link for the 4 pm result

>Step 3: Upon clicking on the respective link, the winning numbers of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will be opened in pdf form

>Step 4: Check the list and see if your ticket number is one of them.

The lucky winners of the West Bengal Wednesday lottery must note that they will have to complete the verification process in order to claim the prize money. They will be required to submit the original copy of the lottery ticket song with identity proof to the concerned department. Mutilated tickets or damaged tickets will not be accepted and the participants will lose their winning amount.

There is also a fixed time schedule of 30 days to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office. After that no requests, the ticket will be treated as invalid.

