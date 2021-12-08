West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Results for December 8 at 4 PM; Check Details

The West Bengal Lottery Sambad will roll out the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lucky draw for December 8 on Wednesday in the afternoon. The West Bengal state holds 7 weekly lotteries on each day of the week at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The winners of the Wednesday weekly lottery is declared through the lucky draw where a ticket is pulled out for every position up to which prizes are offered. The lucky draw is supervised by two independent judges. The lucky draw for today’s lottery will be conducted at 3 PM and the results will be published online on the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 PM.

Those who bought tickets for the West Bengal Wednesday weekly lottery can check the result by visiting the official portal and matching their number with the winning ticket numbers.

The first prize winner of Wednesday’s lottery will have a chance to claim a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh, whereas the second prize winner and the third prize winner can claim Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 respectively. There is also a fourth prize of Rs 250 and the fifth prize of Rs 120. The state lottery department also pulls out a lucky draw for a consolation prize worth Rs 1000.

>Here’s how you can check Wednesday’s lottery winning list:

>Step 1: The result will be uploaded on the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery department, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

>Step 2: Since the homepage of the official website features several result links, the participants are required to click on the hyperlink that reads, Wednesday, December 8, Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery result.

>Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage where Wednesday’s winning lottery ticket numbers will be displayed.

>Step 4: Download and check the winning numbers

If you are one of the lucky winners, keep your lottery ticket safely until you complete the entire process to claim the prize money. The winning amount can be claimed from the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days of result declaration. The winners are required to submit their winning lottery ticket and a valid photo ID proof for verification.

