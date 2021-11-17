West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Results for November 17 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery Sambad will release the result of the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery today on November 17. If you have purchased the ticket for the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery, you can check the result at 4 pm at the official website of the State Lottery Sambad, lotterysambadresult.in.

The winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidaklottery’s first prize will take home an amount of Rs 50 lakh. The individuals who secure the second and third spot in the winning list will get Rs 9,000 and Rs 500.

Meanwhile, the fourth and fifth prize of the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery is Rs250 and Rs 120. Along with these prizes, a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 will also be given out to one lucky winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery.

According to the lottery department, if the winning amount falls in the tax bracket, an amount (tax) will get deducted at the source itself and the remaining prize will be handed over to the winner.

The West Bengal State Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak is held every Wednesday and the results are announced by 4 pm.

>Here is how you can check the results:

>Step 1: On any internet browser, open the official website of Sambad Lottery, lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: Tap on the link reading Lottery Sambad Result 17.11.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak4.00 pm result

>Step 3: The West Bengal State Lottery result in a pdf will get displayed on your screens

If a participant’s ticket matches the winning number, they have to make sure that the ticket does not get mutilated in any way. This is because the winners will be given the prize money only when they present the winning ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office.

The lottery ticket will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the result, which means once the time period ends, ticket holders will not be able to claim the money.

>West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

>Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

>Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

>Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

>Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

>Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

>Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

>Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

