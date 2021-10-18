West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery for October 18; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

For ticket holders of West Bengal State Lotteries Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta tickets for October 18, Monday, marks the day when the much-awaited results of the lucky draw will be announced. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad will be releasing the list of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery winners on its official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm today. Those participants who have bought the lottery ticket for the October 18 lucky draw should keep a close watch on the winning lottery ticket numbers that will be announced later in the afternoon.

The ticket-owner whose ticket number will be drawn out for the first money prize of today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery, will have a claim to Rs 50 lakh, while the second ticket-owner will receive Rs 9,000 for the first runners up. The third prize winner will claim over Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner will receive Rs 250. The consolation prize winner of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw will receive Rs 1000.

>To see how you can check today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw winning list follow these steps:

>Step 1: Visit the official website by following the given link www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: The homepage of the official lottery website will feature hyperlinks to several lucky draws. You must click on the hyperlink that reads, “Monday, October 18, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result."

>Step 3: The hyperlink will take the user to a new webpage where the list of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta winning lottery ticket numbers will be featured.

Winners of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw whose ticket is mentioned in the list for any of the prizes, must report to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days of winning. The winners must carry along their lottery ticket and a valid photo identification proof. Winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta must also remember that if their winning lottery amount falls in the tax bracket then, the prize money will be credited after appropriate tax deduction at source.

