West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery Sambad will hold the lucky draw of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery today. The winning list of Monday, November 8, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will get uploaded at 4 pm. Ticket holders of today’s lucky draw can check their result at the official website of the department, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Prize of November 8, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery

The West Bengal Lottery Sambad announces six monetary rewards in Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery. For each post, For each position, a ticket is pulled out from the lucky draw. The individual whose ticket gets drawn for the first spot of the winning list will lay their hands on a whooping cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

The second prize winners will get Rs 9,000 followed by the third prize winner, who will win Rs.500. Individuals who bag the fourth and fifth spot in the November 8 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery, receive Rs 250 and Rs 120.

A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is also announced for one lucky winner of today’s lottery.

How to view November 8, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result:

>Step 1: Open the lottery sambad website or follow the link www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: The homepage features a number of hyperlinks of lucky draws. Tap on the link reading - “Monday, November 8, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result."

>Step 3: Click on the link and it will redirect you to a new webpage, where the winning list of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will get displayed.

If you get a spot in the winning list of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw, report to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days to claim the prize.

The winners should carry the winning lottery ticket and a valid photo identification proof to the office. In case the winning amount falls in the tax bracket, an amount (tax) will get deducted at the source.

