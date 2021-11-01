West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery, one of the weekly lotteries organised by West Bengal Lottery Sambad, is held every Monday. The state lottery department will upload the winning list of Monday, November 1, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery at 4 pm on its official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. Those who have bought the lottery ticket for today’s lucky draw are advised to keep a tab on the winning lottery ticket numbers.

A total of six monetary rewards are given out in Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery. For each reward, a ticket is pulled out in the lucky draw. The person whose ticket gets drawn for the first money prize will lay hand on the whooping cash prize Rs 50 lakh.

The second prize of Rs 9,000 is given to the second position winner, while the individual who wins the third spot gets Rs.500. The fourth spot winner earns prize of Rs 250, followed by fifth spot winner who is awarded Rs 120. A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is also given to one lucky winner of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw.

>How to view November 1, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result:

>Step 1: Open the official site of lottery sambad or follow the link www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: The link will direct you to the homepage of the official lottery website. The homepage will feature a number of hyperlinks of the various lucky draws conducted by state lottery department. Look for the link reading - “Monday, November 1, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result."

>Step 3: Once you click on the hyperlink, it will redirect the user to a new webpage, where the winning list of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be featured.

In case you get a spot in the winning list of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw, report to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days of the result announcement. The winners are required to carry the winning lottery ticket and a valid photo identification proof.

If the winning amount will fall in the tax bracket, the tax will be deducted at the source.

