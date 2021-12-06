West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Result For December 6 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

It is an exciting day for the ticket-holders of December 6 Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lucky draw. The West Bengal State Lottery department will be declaring the results for Monday’s lucky draw on its official website: lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm today. If you are one of the contenders of today’s lucky draw, then you should keep a close watch on the winning lottery ticket numbers that will be announced later in the afternoon.

The ticket-holder who wins the first prize for Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will have a claim over Rs 50 lakh, followed by the second prize winner, who would take home Rs 9,000. The third prize winner of this week’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta will get Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner will receive Rs 250. The West Bengal State Lottery department will also hold a lucky draw for a consolation prize worth Rs 1000.

>Follow the given steps if you wish to check Monday’s lottery winning list:

>Step 1: Since the results will be announced on the official website of West Bengal State Lottery department, you must follow the this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: The homepage of the official lottery website will feature results of several other lucky draws that it organises. You have to click on the hyperlink that reads, ‘Monday, December 6, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result’.

>Step 3: The new webpage will feature the list of Monday’s winning lottery ticket numbers.

Participants must tally their lottery ticket numbers with the winning list numbers. Once confirmed, winners must report to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days of the results along with their winning lottery ticket and a valid photo ID proof. All winners must also remember that if their winning lottery amount falls in the tax bracket, then the prize money will be credited after appropriate tax deduction at source.

