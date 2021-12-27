West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for December 27 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: One of the first lottery schemes of the week, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, will be conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. The lucky draw is organised every Monday and is highly awaited by those lottery ticket buyers who want to try their luck. West Bengal is one of the 13 states in the country to host legal lotteries. Every day of the week, two independent judges supervise the lotteries held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata.

The system followed for the lottery is a traditional paper-based and offline method. There are daily, weekly and annual lotteries organised by the state lottery department and all you need to do to participate is buy lottery tickets and await the results to claim exciting monetary prizes.

The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta results will be updated online in a pdf format on the department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm. Lottery ticket holders can also view the winning numbers in local newspapers, published across the state.

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Prize structure:

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Fifth prize: Rs 120

>Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Here’s How to check result:

>Step 1: You can access the official Sambad Lottery website to check the result. Alternatively, type and search www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: Locate a link that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 27.12.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4.00 pm result on the new page and click on it.

>Step 3: Your screen will flash a long list comprising the winning numbers of the day’s lottery

>Step 4: Carefully match the published numbers with your lottery ticket

The process of claiming the prize money is accomplished at the West Bengal Gazette office. The department officials check your winning lottery ticket and a valid identification proof to ascertain authenticity. In order to make your claim on time, complete the process within 30 days following the result day. Once the verification process is completed by the authorities, you may receive the winning sum. It is to be noted that the money will be credited to you after tax deduction only.

West Bengal State Lottery Department day-wise list:

>Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

>Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

>Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

>Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

>Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

>Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

>Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

