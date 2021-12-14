West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Result For December 14 at 4 PM; Check Details

The West Bengal lottery department will announce the winners of ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lucky draw, which is held every Tuesday, on the official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in by 4 pm. It is no news that the draws of all daily lotteries are held at Kolkata’s Ganesh Chandra Avenue, under the supervision of two independent judges. The lottery game is conducted in an offline paper method, wherein lottery ticket numbers are pulled out for each spot in the winning list. Interested participants can buy the lottery tickets from the state-authorised lottery shop, present across the state.

A Rs 6 ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery ticket can help you win prize money up to Rs 50 lakh. Here are the top five prizes, which are announced for the Tuesday lottery:

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Fifth prize: Rs 120

>A Consolation Prize of Rs 1,000 is also announced by the West Bengal Lottery department.

>How to Check The Result? Follow these steps to view Tuesday’s lucky draw winners:

>Step 1: As the winning list will be available at West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in, click on it.

>Step 2: The home page of Lottery Sambad features links to several lucky draw results. Click on the hyperlink reading, “Tuesday, December 14, ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery result." This link will take you to a new webpage featuring a list of ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ winning lottery ticket numbers.

>Step 3: Now, the ticket-owners of ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery will have to tally their lottery ticket number with the winning ticket numbers displayed in the list.

>What Next?, Winners of ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lucky draw have to reach out to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days, from the announcement of the results. Along with the winning tickets, the winners should also carry a valid photo identification document.

