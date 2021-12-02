West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for December 2; Step-by-step Guide to Check

The West Bengal State Lottery Department, on December 2, will release the results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery. The lottery will be held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata, under the supervision of two independent judges. The result of West Bengal lottery, legalised under state law, will be updated at 4 pm on its official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

The winning numbers are also published in local newspapers. You can buy tickets for Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery for Rs 6 from any state authorised lottery shops, located across the state.

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Prize structure:

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Fifth prize: Rs 120

>Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Follow the steps to view Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha results for December 2:

>Step 1: Visit the official Sambad Lottery website or click on the link - lotterysambadresult.in.

>Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link reading ‘Lottery Sambad Result 02.12.2021 ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ 4.00 pm result.

>Step 3: A pdf will open on the screen, displaying the winning list.

Step 4: Scan the list to spot your ticket number

If you are one of the winners of the West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery, report to the West Bengal Gazette office with your ticket and identification proof. Winners should note that they have only 30 days, from the day the result is announced, to claim the prize. Once you surrender the document and the winning ticket, a verification process is held. Tax is also deducted at the source, only if the winning amount comes in the tax bracket.

>West Bengal State weekly lottery dates

>Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

>Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

>Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

>Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

>Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

>Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

>Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

