West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for December 7 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

The West Bengal Lottery Sambad will host the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw on December 7. The lottery department will be declaring the results for Tuesday’s lucky draw on its official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm today. If you are a participant in today’s lucky draw, then you should keep a close watch on the winning lottery ticket numbers that will get announced in the afternoon.

The ticket-holder who wins the first prize for Tuesday’s lottery will have a chance to claim a prize of Rs 50 lakh. It is followed by the second prize winner, who will win Rs 9,000. The third and fourth prize winner of this week’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha will take home Rs 500 and Rs 250. Apart from the winning list, the West Bengal State Lottery department also pulls out a lucky draw for a consolation prize worth Rs 1000.

>Follow the given steps to check Tuesday’s lottery winning list:

>Step 1: The result will get uploaded on the official website of West Bengal State Lottery department, follow the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: The homepage of the official lottery website will feature results of several lucky draws. Click on the hyperlink that reads, Tuesday, December 7, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery result.

>Step 3: The new webpage will feature a pdf with Tuesday’s winning lottery ticket numbers.

If you made it to the winning list, participants are advised to check their lottery ticket numbers with the winning list numbers. Once confirmed, report to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days of winning. Carry the winning lottery ticket and a valid photo ID proof. All winners must also note that if the winning lottery amount falls in the tax bracket, the prize money will be credited after an amount (tax) gets deducted at the source.

