West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for November 2 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal Lottery Department organises daily lotteries where people get a chance to try their luck by placing their bets. This Tuesday, November 2, the department will conduct the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery. The draws of all daily lotteries are held at Kolkata’s Ganesh Chandra Avenue under the supervision of two independent judges.

The lottery games are conducted in an offline paper method, daily, weekly and annually. Interested people can buy their lottery tickets from the state-authorised lottery shop for just Rs 6 each.

The results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Sambad Lottery result will be released online at 4 pm on the official result portal, lotterysambadresult.in. Ticket holders may check their results online by visiting the portal once the results go live. The top five prizes are announced for the Tuesday lottery along with consolation prizes.

>Price for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Sambad Lottery

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Fifth prize: Rs 120

>Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

>Here’s how to check your Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery result:

Log on to West Bengal Lottery Department official portal, www.lotterysambadresult.in or lookup for it in the search engine

On the homepage of the website locate the Lottery Sambad Result 02.11.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ 4.00 pm result and then click on to proceed

You will be redirected to a winning numbers’ list

Match the winning figures on the number on your ticket.

If your ticket matches the number in the winner list, report it to the West Bengal Gazette office in order to claim the prize amount. Submit your lottery ticket along with a valid identity proof document to the department for verification.

Winners are given a 30-day window to claim their prize after the announcement of the lottery result. After successful verification of the lottery ticket and ID, the winner will receive the lottery amount after the applicable tax deductions.

