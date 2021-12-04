West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Result for December 4 at 4 PM; Check Details

The lucky draw for West Bengal Saturday lottery Dear Bangasree Damodar for December 4 will be rolled out in the afternoon at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The candidates must keep their tickets ready as the result will be announced at 4 PM. The state lottery department will announce the Saturday’s winners online on its official portal www.lotterysambadresult.in. Those who participated in West Bengal Saturday’s lottery can check the result by matching their tickets numbers. The State lottery departments offer prizes upto 5th position and for each position, a separate ticket is pulled out during the lucky draw. The exciting monetary prizes range between Rs 120 to 50 lakhs.

>Check the detailed prize structure that one can win in the West Bengal Saturday lottery:

>First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

>Second Prize- Rs 9,000

>Third Prize- Rs 500

>Fourth Prize- Rs 250

>Fifth Prize- Rs 120

>Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

>Here is how the participants can check the Dear Bangasree Damodar result:

>Step 1: Since the results for West Bengal Saturday’s lottery result are released online, the participants will have to visit the official website of the state lottery department www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: On the homepage, the participants will find several result links, however, they would require to click on the link for the 4 PM result

>Step 3: Upon clicking on the respective link, the winning lottery ticket numbers of Dear Bangasree Damodar will be displayed in pdf form

>Step 4: Check the list and see if your lottery ticket number is there.

The lucky winners of the West Bengal Saturday’s lottery will have to complete the verification process at West Bengal Gazzette office to claim the prize money within 30 days. For verification, the winners will be required to submit the original copy of the lottery ticket along with valid identity proof. Keep the winning lottery tickets safely until you get the prize money.

