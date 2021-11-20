West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for November 20 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will release ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar’ lottery result at 4 pm on Saturday, November 20. Participants, who have purchased the tickets, will be able to check the winning numbers at the official Sambad website, lotterysambadresult.in. The participants of today’s lottery are in for a couple of monetary prizes.

The opening draw will announce the winner of the first position of today’s lottery. The individual, whose ticket number will be inscribed in the first draw, will take home Rs 50 lakh. It will be followed by the second spot in the winning list, for which winners will be given Rs. 9,000. The prize for the third and fourth spots is Rs. 500 and Rs 250 respectively. The fifth prize of today’s WB lottery is Rs 120. There is a consolation prize also. It is worth Rs 1000.

The result of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar’ will be announced today, Saturday, at 4 pm.

>Here are the steps to check the results:

>Step 1: Type the name of the Sambad Lottery’s official page or click on lotterysambadresult.in.

>Step 2: Look for the active link - ‘Lottery Sambad Result 20.11.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar’ 4.00 pm result

>Step 3: Saturday’s West Bengal State Lottery result will get displayed on the screen.

>Things to remember:

Winners must present their tickets at the West Bengal Gazette office in order to claim the prize money. They will have to make sure that the ticket is not mutilated or destroyed in any way.

The winning ticket number of today’s lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the result.

The winners can take the prize money home once the authenticity process gets completed.

If the prize falls in the tax bracket, the winning amount will be handed over after the taxes are deducted.

>West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

>Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

>Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

>Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

>Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

>Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

>Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

>Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

