West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for November 6 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Government rolls out lucky draws at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The state conducts a number of popular lotteries, under the set up of the State Directorate on a daily, weekly and annual basis. The draw is held in a traditional pen and paper method, under the supervision of two independent judges. At 4 pm every day, the results of these lotteries are released online. Each lottery ticket costs Rs 6 and they canbe procured from state-authorised shops.

Every Saturday, the Dear Bangasree Damodar Sambad Lottery is held and the results are published across the state’s local leading newspapers. Check the November 6 lottery winning numbers on the official website, lotterysambadresult.in.

>Prize structure of Dear Bangasree Damodar Sambad Lottery:

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Fifth prize: Rs 120

>Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

>Step-by-step procedure to view the results:

>Step 1: Open the West Bengal Lottery Department website or simply follow the link, www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: On the homepage, look for the hyperlink reading ‘Lottery Sambad Result 06.11.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar’ 4.00 pm result. Simply click on it

>Step 3: A pdf displaying winning ticket numbers will flash on screen

>Step 4: Check the result and meticulously match it with your ticket numbers

Winners have to submit their lottery ticket, valid identification proof to claim the winning prize. Report to the West Bengal Gazette office and the department officials will check the documents to verify authenticity. The process of claiming the prize sum should be completed within 30 days after the announcement of the result. The entitled winner will receive the prize after tax deduction (if the total amount falls within the tax bracket).

>List of daily West Bengal State Lottery Department games of the week:

>Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

>Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

>Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

>Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

>Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

>Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

>Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

