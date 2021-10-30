West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for October 30 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Government conducts popular lotteries under the set up of the State Directorate. Held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata, the lucky draws are rolled out daily, weekly and annually under the supervision of two independent judges. The results of these lotteries organised in a traditional offline, paper method, are released online after 4pm every day. Each lottery ticket costs Rs 6 and can be procured from state-authorised shops.

The Dear Bangasree Damodar Sambad Lottery is held every Saturday and the results are also published across the state’s local leading newspapers. The October 30 lottery winning numbers will be updated on the official website lotterysambadresult.in.

>Prize structure:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

>Step-by-step procedure to view the results:

>Step 1: Visit the West Bengal Lottery Department website or just type and search www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: Locate the hyperlink that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 30.10.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar’ 4.00 pm result and simply click

>Step 3: A complete list of winning ticket numbers will flash on screen

>Step 4: Check the result and carefully match with your ticket numbers

Submit your lottery ticket along with valid identification proof to claim the winning prize. Report to the West Bengal Gazette office where the department officials will check the documents to verify authenticity. The process of claiming the prize sum has to be completed 30 days after the announcement of the result. The entitled winner can receive the prize after tax deduction.

>List of daily West Bengal State Lottery Department games of the week:

>Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

>Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

>Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

>Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

>Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

>Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

>Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

