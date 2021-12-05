West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Result For December 5 at 4 PM; Check Details

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: The West Bengal Lottery Department conducts daily lotteries where people get a chance to win big prizes by placing their bets. So, if you have a ticket for this Sunday, the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery, then you can access the results online. The results for December 5’s lottery will be published on the state lottery department’s official results’ portal www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm.

The results for the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery are declared through a luck draw conducted at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata in presence of two independent judges. The Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery offers five monetary rewards along with a few consolation prizes.

The winner for the first prize of the Sunday lottery takes home a sum of Rs 50 lakh whereas the runner up gets a Rs 9000 reward followed by a Rs 500 prize for the second runner up. People who bag the fourth and the fifth position in the luck draw get Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively. Additionally, a consolation prize of Rs 1000 is also given to a few lucky winners.

Advertisement

Step-by-step Guide to Check West Bengal State Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Result for December 5

Log on to the West Bengal Lottery department’s official result website lotterysambadresult.in

Here, look for today’s result link that reads, ‘Lottery Sambad Result 05.12.2021 Dear Bangasree Ichamati 4.00 pm result.

Once you click on the link, you will be redirected to the page with December 5 Dear Bangasree Ichamati’s result

If the numbers on your ticket match the numbers of the winning list, you will have to report to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money. To claim the reward, winners have a window of 30 days from the day of result announcement. Any claim made beyond this window is considered invalid.

Advertisement

Participants will have to surrender the original ticket and a valid proof of document to get the reward in their account.

Daily lotteries conducted by WB State Lottery Department:

>Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

>Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

>Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

>Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

>Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

>Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

>Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.