West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Result For November 14 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

If you are one of the ticket-holders of the West Bengal Sunday lottery Dear Bangasree Ichamati for November 14, then you can access the result online. The state lottery department will publish the result online on the official portal www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm.

Conducted at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata, the result of the weekly lottery is declared through a lucky draw. The participants can check the West Bengal Sunday lottery result by following these simple steps.

>Steps To Check West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Ichamati results:

>Step 1: Visit the official website of the state lottery department www.lotterysambadresult.in to access the Dear Bangasree Ichamati result

>Step 2: The homepage of the lottery website will display a series of lucky draw results. You will be required to click on the hyperlink that reads “4 pm result"

>Step 3: Once you click on the respective link, the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Ichamati winning tickets will be displayed on the screen

>Step 4: Check the winning numbers and match them with your ticket number

The first lucky winner of Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw stands a chance to win an amount of Rs 50 lakh. However, the second and the third prize amount is Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 respectively followed by the fourth prize of Rs 250. There is also the fifth prize of Rs 120 and a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Once the winning numbers are displayed, the ticket holders must check and tally their numbers with those on the result list. Winners of Sunday’s Sambad lottery will have to claim their prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within a month from the day of the result declaration.

The winners are awarded the prize money after completing a thorough verification process.

