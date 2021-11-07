West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Result for November 7; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal State Lottery Sambad department returns with another Sunday lottery draw on November 7. The department will declare the result for the ‘Dear Bangasree Ichamati’ at 4pm. The results can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in. Dear Bangasree Ichamati is one of the daily lotteries conducted by the department. Lotteries are a major attraction for people looking to try their luck and win big amounts.

‘Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Details

Ticket Price: Anyone can buy the lottery ticket from authorized vendors in the state at a price of Rs 6.

>Prize Money: The winner of the first prize will take home Rs 50 lakh while the second winner lays claim to a cash prize of Rs 9,000; the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. While the fifth prize is Rs 120, the consolation prize is Rs 1,000.

>Where to View Result: On the official website - lotterysambadresult.in- look for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 7.11.2021 Dear Bangasree Ichamati’ 4pm result and click on it to open the pdf which lists the winning numbers.

>How to Claim Prize: The winner will have to present the ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money. The winning ticket has a validity of 30 days from the date of declaration of the result and no claims after the expiry period are entertained.

After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. The winner can take the prize money home once the process is completed. The winning amount will be handed over after deduction of taxes.

Other Daily Lotteries:

>Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

>Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

>Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

>Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

>Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

>Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

