West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Results For December 19 at 4 PM; Check Details

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: The West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery will be held today on December 19. If you want to test your luck, buy the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery tickets, for Rs. 6, from any state authorised ticket selling shop. Ticket holders will be able to view the results of the lucky draw, which will be published by 4 PM on the official website of the lottery department, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

In case your Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery ticket number matches with any of the lucky draw-winning numbers, you are eligible to win exciting money prizes. The monetary rewards of the December 19 Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery will range from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 250.

>Here are the money prizes of Sunday’s lottery here:

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

>If you want to view the West Bengal Sunday Lottery Result, follow these simple steps to check today’s Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw results:

>Step 1: Open the official website of the Lottery Sambad department or click on the link, www.lotterysambadresult.in to get access to today’s list of winning lottery numbers.

>Step 2: The link will open the homepage of the official website, a number of links to several other lucky draw results will feature, but you will have to click on the hyperlink reading, “Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery, December 19, 4 PM."

>Step 3: It will lead you to a new webpage featuring the winning list of Dear Bangasree Ichamati winning lottery tickets.

>Step 4: Check the winning list of today’s lottery with your Dear Bangasree Ichamati ticket number to find out if you have won any prize.

Winners are told to carry their Dear Bangasree Ichamati winning tickets along with a valid identity proof to the lottery office for the verification process, after which the winning amount will get transferred in your account.

