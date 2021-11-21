West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Results for November 21; 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 lakh

Unlike other lotteries held across the country, the lucky draw in West Bengal Lottery is conducted throughout the week, even on Sunday. If you have bought the ticket for November 21 West Bengal Sunday lottery Dear Bangasree Ichamati, you can access the result online. The state lottery department will publish the result online on the official portal, www.lotterysambadresult.in by 4 pm. Organised at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata, the weekly lottery is declared through a lucky draw. If you are a ticket holder of West Bengal Sunday’s lottery, participants can check the result by following these simple steps.

>Here Are The Steps To Check West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Ichamati results:

Step 1: Open the official website of the state lottery department, www.lotterysambadresult.in on any internet browser, to access the Dear Bangasree Ichamati result

Step 2: The homepage of the lottery website will display a series of lucky draw results. Click on the link with Sunday, November 21 Lottery result

Step 3: Once you click on the respective link, the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Ichamati winning tickets gets displayed

Step 4: Check the winning numbers and match the result with your ticket number

The first lucky winner of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw will get a chance to win an amount of Rs 50 lakh. It is followed by second and the third prize, amount for which is Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. The fourth prize of today’s lottery is Rs 250 and the fifth prize is Rs 120. A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 will be given to one lucky winner of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw.

Once the winning numbers are displayed, winners of Sunday’s Sambad lottery will have to claim their prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office. The prize money is handed over once the verification process is completed. Winners should make sure that they claim the prize within a month from the day of the result declaration.

