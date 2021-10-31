West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Results for October 31 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Government will roll out the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery for October 31. These lotteries are conducted daily, weekly and annually at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. Each lottery ticket can be purchased from state authorised lottery shops for just Rs 6. The Dear Bangasree Ichamati Sambad Lottery is conducted by the State Lottery Department every Sunday in an offline mode.

The result will be updated at the official portal of the department lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm. Lottery ticket holders can visit the website to check the winning numbers. The entire list of winning numbers is released in an easily accessible PDF format.

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2021: WINNING PRIZES

Advertisement

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Fifth prize: Rs 120

>Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

STEP-BY-STEP TO CHECK:

>Step 1: Go to the official West Bengal Lottery Department website on any browser of your choice. Alternatively, type www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: Locate the tab that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 31.10.2021 Dear Bangasree Ichamati’ 4.00 pm result and simply click

>Step 3: Look for your ticket numbers on a list displayed on your screen

>Step 4: Carefully match the results with your lottery ticket

To claim the winning prize, report to the West Bengal Gazette office. The ticket holder should submit the winning lottery ticket and a valid identification proof to be verified by the officials to ascertain authenticity.

The validity of the ticket and its numbers are 30 days from the date of the result. The winner will receive the prize amount post tax deduction.

DAY-WISE LOTTERY LIST BY WEST BENGAL STATE LOTTERY DEPARTMENT:

>Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

>Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

>Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

>Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

>Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

>Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

>Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.