West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Result for November 9 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Tuesday might turn out to be a lucky day for ticket-holders of November 9 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery. Organised by the West Bengal lottery Sambad department, the lucky draw for today’s lottery prizes will be taking place this afternoon. Results of Tuesday’s much-awaited lottery prizes will be out at 4pm. Participants can view the results after they are made available on the official website of Lottery Sambad at: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Those who have bought the ticket for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw have a chance of winning a prize of Rs 50 lakh. The first and second runners-up prize winners of Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha will receive Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 from Lottery Sambad department.

The fourth prize for today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is worth Rs ,250 while the fifth prize winner will get to take home Rs 120. Consolation prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha will receive Rs 1,000.

>To check the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw results for November 9 follow the given steps:

>Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad following the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: Lottery Sambad homepage will feature a list of results for various lucky draws. Participants should click on the “4PM Result" tab which will redirect them to a new web page.

>Step 3: The fresh web page will feature the list of lottery tickets that have won Tuesday’s lucky draw

Winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha should remember to claim the prize money within 30 days from the day of the announcement of the results. Winners should remember to visit the West Bengal Gazette office, with their winning ticket and a valid identification proof for the mandatory verification process.

If you are interested in participating in upcoming lucky draws, you can purchase the tickets of West Bengal lottery from state-authorised lottery ticket shops. The West Bengal weekly lottery tickets are available for just Rs 6 across the state.

