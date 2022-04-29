West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result for April 29 at 4 PM; Check Details

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: This Friday might deliver some good news to all the ticket holders of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay as the West Bengal lottery department is all set to announce the winners list for April 29 at 4 PM. This is a great opportunity for all the participants to earn some easy and exciting prize money. What are you waiting for, quickly rush to an authorised lottery ticket selling shop and purchase your lucky ticket. And, participate in Friday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay.

A ticket will only cost you Rs 6, and if your luck stays on your side then you can become a millionaire. Yes, you heard that right. Clinching the first position in this Friday’s lucky draw will earn you Rs 50 lakh.

Rs 9000 will be awarded to the person who comes second and the third prize is Rs 500. The fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 250 and Rs 120. Don’t lose your excitement if you don’t see your ticket number on the winning list, you can still win a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

Take a look at the results of Friday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay of April 29 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official site of the West Bengal Lottery Department, which can be opened on any browser. In case you can’t find an authentic site then here is a link, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the site will exhibit a red hyperlink that reads, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay results of April 29", click on it.

Step 3: Clicking on the red hyperlink will take you to a new page where the winning list of Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay will be revealed.

Step 4: The last step is to match your ticket numbers with the list.

If your lottery ticket matches the winning number, then you must claim the prize money within 30 days from the result declaration from the state’s Gazette Office. After 30 days, your lottery ticket will be considered invalid and you won’t be able to claim the money. After all the verification and tax deduction, your money will be credited to your account.

