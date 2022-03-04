West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result for March 4 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The result of the much-awaited West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Ajay will be announced at 4 pm today, March 4. The results for the lucky draw will be rolled out on the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad department.

The lottery system is quite popular in the state, many people place bets and try their luck in it. Though each ticket of the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery is Rs. 6, the winning amount given to the first position winner in today’s lucky draw is Rs. 50 lakh.

Following this, the second prize of the March 4 lucky draw is Rs 9000, while the third prize is Rs 500. The fourth prize of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery is Rs 250, and lastly, a consolation prize of Rs. 1,000 is given out to one lucky winner of today’s lucky draw.

How to check the March 4 result? Follow these four simple steps, which are mentioned below to view today’s result:

Step 1: Access any web browser and enter the official website of the West Bengal State lottery department or click here www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the State Lottery Sambad, you can view the list of weekly lucky draws. Look for ‘March 4, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay 4 pm result’, tap on the hyperlink.

Step 3: As soon as you click on it, you will be redirected to the list of winning lottery tickets for March 4.

Step 4: Final step is to match your Dear Bangabhumi Ajay ticket number with the winning numbers mentioned in the winning list.

If you win any prize, you will have to reach out to the West Bengal lottery sambad department office to surrender your ticket along with id proof. This process has to be completed within 30 days of the declaration of results. Post the verification, a tax will be deducted and the remaining amount will get transferred. If not reported within this period, your ticket will be considered invalid hence you won’t be able to claim any money.

