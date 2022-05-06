West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result for May 6 at 4 PM; Check Details

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The West Bengal lottery department is slated to announce the winners’ list for Dear Bangabhumi Ajay on May 6 at 4 PM, and it could bring great news to some ticket holders. This is the chance for all participants to earn some easy and exciting prize money.

A ticket will only cost you Rs 6, and if you are lucky today, you can win a hefty amount of money. Yes, you read that right. Friday’s lucky draw offers you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as securing first place in the winning list would give you Rs. 50 lakh.

The second-place winner will receive Rs. 9,000, while the third-place winner will receive Rs. 500. The fourth and fifth rewards are Rs. 250 and Rs. 120, respectively.

Follow these steps to view the results of Friday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Ajay:

Step 1: Browse the West Bengal Lottery Department’s official website. If you are unable to locate the official site, please visit www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: On the site’s homepage, look for a hyperlink that says “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay results of May 6." Click on it.

Step 3: You will be then taken to a new webpage where the winners of Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay will be announced.

Step 4: Finally, compare your ticket numbers to those on the list.

If your lottery ticket matches the winning number, you must collect the prize money within 30 days of the result announcement from the state Gazette Office. Your lottery ticket will be considered invalid after 30 days, and you will be unable to claim the prize. Make sure that the lottery ticket is in perfect condition, since a damaged one may not be accepted. Your money will be credited to your account once all of the verification and tax deductions have been completed.

