West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for February 18 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Rs 50 lakh

Friday could be an exciting day for the ticket-holders of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay. On February 18, ticket-holders of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay will get to know the results of the lucky draw. The Lottery Sambad department of West Bengal will be running the much-anticipated lucky draw for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery. The results of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw will be uploaded on the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm. A single ticket for this popular weekly lucky draw is sold for Rs 6 and can be purchased from any state-authorised lottery shop.

Ticket-holders of Friday’s lucky draw run a chance of winning one of the monetary prizes starting from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 250. Let us take a look at the list of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay prizes for Friday:

Advertisement

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Ticket-holders of Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw can follow these steps to check today’s winning ticket numbers:

Advertisement

>Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department: www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: The homepage of the official website offers several links to multiple lucky draw results. You have to click on the link that reads ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM.’

Advertisement

>Step 3: Users will be redirected to a new web page that will present you the list of winning lottery tickets of Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw.

>Step 4: Get your Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery ticket and see if the number mentioned on your ticket is present on the winning list.

Winners of Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw must note that they will have to visit the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result. Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery winners are also expected to deposit their winning ticket and any official identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. The lottery prizes will be credited to the winners after a successful verification process and deduction of tax, if applicable.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.